Unique jewelry claims to be fashionable and functional

If you're struggling to find a gift for the mom who has it all, here are some last-minute gifts that claim to be fashionable and functional.One gold bracelet doubles as an iPhone charger.Another bracelet holds the black hair band most women can be seen rocking around their wrists at any given moment.There's even a necklace that secretly holds the bobby pins that can almost never be found.For the DIYers and moms always looking for a handy measurement, there's a gold necklace that doubles as a one-inch ruler.And finally, not to be outdone, there is a pendant that also functions as a cheese grater.------