Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing

Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 29, 2018.

A popular shoe brand is getting a little inspiration from Van Gogh.

Vans is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for a collection of shoes and clothing based on the artists' most famous works.

Some of the pieces include sunflowers and his famous self-portrait.

The collection will be available to buy at the museum, the museum's website and the Vans website beginning in August.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the museum for restoration.

