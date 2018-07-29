Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing

A popular shoe brand is getting a little inspiration from Van Gogh.Vans is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for a collection of shoes and clothing based on the artists' most famous works.Some of the pieces include sunflowers and his famous self-portrait.The collection will be available to buy at the museum, the museum's website and the Vans website beginning in August.A portion of the proceeds will go to the museum for restoration.------