West Coast designer sets up Marche shop in Kennett Square

Marche

There's a new home and lifestyle store in downtown Kennett Square.is the new home base for West Coast designer Deanna Johnson, who recently relocated to the area with her family. Her style is polished yet cozy, elegant yet liveable. Her background includes stints at Robert Redford's Sundance Resort and the Salt Lake City Olympic Committee.See how she's bringing her personally-sourced, globally-influenced items -- and full-service interior design services -- to the area, with flair and personality.