What's the Deal: Shop smarter with tech-based fashion apps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When it comes to online shopping, sometimes it can seem like a science!

From sales to sizing, there's a crop of tech-based fashion apps now doing much of the work for us.

Let's start with sizing. We know it can vary from brand to brand and now there's an app called TrueFit that works with retailers to match your exact proportions to each brand's sizing.

Stylebook takes what you already have and makes outfits for you. All you need to do is catalog every item in your closet and from there, it suggests looks, you can create packing lists, and even tracks how often you wear certain items, giving you a cost per wear analysis.

The popular online styling service Stitchfitx uses artificial intelligence to curate a box of items tailored specifically to you. You answer a questionnaire so they can get to know you and then their algorithm gets to work, creating a shipment you can try and keep or send back.

Fnally, there's an app called PS Dept. that calls itself a personal shopper. Their team helps you find items you're looking for, answers questions about who is wearing what and where you can get it and makes suggestions.

You also get access to pre-sales. PS Dept. is a membership service with different levels.

