HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In South Jersey, the Mullica Township community is collecting donations to help Jerry Titherington, a firefighter whose home was damaged in a fire.
It happened at 4 a.m. on the unit block of Jeans Court.
Officials say it started in the garage and quickly spread to the house.
Titherington, is a volunteer firefighter at Elwood Fire Company.
At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fast-moving blaze destroys firefighters home in Mullica Township, New Jersey
