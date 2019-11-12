Fast-moving blaze destroys firefighters home in Mullica Township, New Jersey

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In South Jersey, the Mullica Township community is collecting donations to help Jerry Titherington, a firefighter whose home was damaged in a fire.

It happened at 4 a.m. on the unit block of Jeans Court.



Officials say it started in the garage and quickly spread to the house.

Titherington, is a volunteer firefighter at Elwood Fire Company.

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
