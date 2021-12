PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia that left one person dead.The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on westbound Woodhaven Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Police say three vehicles were involved, and one overturned, leaving one person dead at the scene.Woodhaven Road is closed Westbound at Thorton Road while officials conduct their initial investigation as to what caused the crash.So far, no further information has been released at this time.