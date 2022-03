PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike accident Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of W. Norris Street.Police say a dirt bike and a car collided.The man on the dirt bike, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.There is no word of any arrests made at this time.