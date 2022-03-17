fatal fire

Dover officials: 1 dead, 7 taken to hospital after fire

One male victim, later identified as 57-year-old Gowens Williams, was found dead inside the building.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - March 16, 2022

DOVER, Delaware -- Delaware officials are investigating a fatal fire that left one person dead and seven others injured in Dover Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from several departments in the region responded to the blaze in a large building at the corner of Loockerman and South New streets around 2:30 a.m., officials said in a news release.

One male victim, later identified as 57-year-old Gowens Williams, was found dead inside the building.

Seven others were taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation, officials said.

All of those subjects have been discharged with the exception of one female who returned for further treatment of symptoms relating to smoke inhalation that are not life threatening.


The fire was declared under control around 8 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined and remain under investigation at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doverfatal firefireinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Officials: 1 person dead after rowhome fire in Wilmington, DE
Woman found dead after Crescentville house fire
Officials: Fire leaves 1 person dead, several displaced in DE
4 children, 1 adult killed in Pa. house fire
TOP STORIES
Philly homeowner confronts trespasser in fatal shooting: Police
Innocent bystander shot at bus stop during gun battle in Philly
Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
1 dead, vehicle splits in half in East Greenwich Township crash
Police: 2 passersby seen stealing from victim in deadly shooting
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Show More
Water main break creates geyser in Fox Chase
AccuWeather: Damp, Dreary and Cooler Today
Philly business owners not happy about new 'streetery' regulations
Frustrated Queen Village residents get some answers after main break
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
More TOP STORIES News