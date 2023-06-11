1 woman dead after fire erupts in New Castle home

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire that took place in New Castle, Delaware on Saturday.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire that took place in New Castle, Delaware on Saturday.

Firefighters say they responded to the unit block of Angola Road in the Castle Hills development around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a house on fire.

At the scene, officials said smoke was seen pouring from a one-story, ranch-style home.

When firefighters entered the home, they found a woman dead inside.

Overall, the blaze caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage, officials say.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide emergency assistance to one resident.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.