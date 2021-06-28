After year on the run, US Marshals capture man wanted in deadly Philadelphia crash

By
EMBED <>More Videos

After year on the run, US Marshals capture man wanted in deadly crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being on the run for more than a year, the man wanted in connection with a fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Monday.

According to police, Aaron Sims, 27, of Camden, New Jersey, was taken into custody in West Philadelphia and was charged in the death of Chloe Robertson.

The arrest comes a month after an Action News story highlighting the case.

"For us, it felt like her life didn't matter because no one seemed to be doing anything about it," said Chloe's father, David Robertson. He says after the story aired, US Marshals contacted him and said they would be taking the case.

Chloe Robertson was traveling in an Uber at about 1:10 a.m. on January 25, 2020, while visiting with friends in the Delaware Valley.

Dad seeks justice after daughter killed in hit-and-run
An alleged drunk driver remains on the loose more than a year after a hit-and-rush crash left a woman dead in Philadelphia.


Her vehicle was rear-ended by another car that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on the Vine Street Expressway.

Investigators said Sims was driving the striking vehicle. He allegedly left the scene, but later showed up at a state police barracks where he confessed.
By then, Robertson had been pronounced dead.

Sims was released on bail a short time after he was processed and has been on the run ever since.

EMBED More News Videos

Crash on Vine Street Expressway kills one, injures 2



Toxicology test results later determined there was THC in the suspect's system and his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit for driving.



For a year and a half, Robertson's family had been searching for justice while Sims has been on the run.

"Obviously as a big sister, I just wanted to protect her and in that moment I couldn't," said Lauren Robertson, Chloe's sister.

Sims faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault while DUI and homicide by vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runduiarrestdrunk driving
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News