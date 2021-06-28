After year on the run, US Marshals capture man wanted in deadly Philadelphia crash

According to police, Aaron Sims, 27, of Camden, New Jersey, was taken into custody in West Philadelphia and was charged in the death of Chloe Robertson.
The arrest comes a month after an Action News story highlighting the case.
"For us, it felt like her life didn't matter because no one seemed to be doing anything about it," said Chloe's father, David Robertson. He says after the story aired, US Marshals contacted him and said they would be taking the case.
Chloe Robertson was traveling in an Uber at about 1:10 a.m. on January 25, 2020, while visiting with friends in the Delaware Valley.
Her vehicle was rear-ended by another car that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on the Vine Street Expressway.
Investigators said Sims was driving the striking vehicle. He allegedly left the scene, but later showed up at a state police barracks where he confessed.
By then, Robertson had been pronounced dead.
Sims was released on bail a short time after he was processed and has been on the run ever since.
Toxicology test results later determined there was THC in the suspect's system and his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit for driving.
For a year and a half, Robertson's family had been searching for justice while Sims has been on the run.
"Obviously as a big sister, I just wanted to protect her and in that moment I couldn't," said Lauren Robertson, Chloe's sister.
Sims faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault while DUI and homicide by vehicle.