deadly shooting

Man shot 10 times outside Strawberry Mansion home, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Police say he was shot at least 10 times outside of his home in the 2400 block of Nicholas Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police say at least 19 shots were fired at the scene.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)deadly shootingfatal shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
3 teens arrested in death of UArizona student from Lower Moreland
1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting at Montco bowling alley
Philadelphia man killed in his living room, suspect flees: Police
Shooting victim found between cars in South Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children in critical condition after Paulsboro fire
Motivation High School staff remember star student
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
First look: Wells Fargo Center ready to welcome fans back
AccuWeather: Winter chill this weekend
Show More
62-year-old man found dead in blood at fire scene: Police
Americans await 3rd round of COVID stimulus checks
3 Camden schools to close after this school year
Opening of Cherry Street Pier signals post pandemic chapter
Mayfair store celebrating 11th anniversary damaged in fire
More TOP STORIES News