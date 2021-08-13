stabbing

Woman stabbed at SEPTA transportation center in Frankford section of Philadelphia

The woman was helped to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and notified police.
Woman stabbed at Arrott Transportation Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a woman was stabbed in the Frankford neighborhood.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest.

She was helped to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and notified police.

There was no word on any arrests or a suspect in the case.

