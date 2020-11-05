Father, 9-month-old son found shot inside vehicle in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man and his 9-month-old son are hospitalized after being shot in New Castle County, Delaware.

Police were called to the unit block of Rose Lane around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and his 9-month-old son inside a parked car, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

Police said the 9-month-old is listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The father is being treated for a gunshot wound to the lower torso.

Detectives learned the father and his two sons were seated inside the vehicle on Rose Lane when it was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Police said the man's 2-year-old son who was also in the vehicle was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Detective DiNardo at 302-395-8110.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawareshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting identified; bodycam video released
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
Pennsylvania vote counting continues amid protest, lawsuit
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on the brink of winning
Philly district expected to give update on reopening schools for students
Show More
NJ votes to legalize marijuana - now what?
NJ bans single-use plastic, paper bags in stores, food businesses
AccuWeather: Nice and Mild Today, Near Record Warmth This Weekend
Morning Moms: Teacher tires out baby before class
Nurse doubles as block captain to keep neighborhood safe through pandemic
More TOP STORIES News