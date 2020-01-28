California father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed

WOODLAND, California -- A California man is accused of murdering five of his own babies, all under six months old.Paul Perez, of Delano, is accused of killing the infants between 1992 and 2001."We have also alleged that the murders were committed by means of lying in wait and through torture," says Ed Medrano with the California Department of Justice.Those horrific acts detailed in one of the infant's autopsy reports.Nikko Lee Perez' body was found in 2007 at the bottom of a Yolo County waterway. A fisherman discovered the infant's body inside of a cooler, wrapped in a blanket.The baby was unidentifiable, suffering a fractured skull, ribs and a broken leg."There's absolutely no place in society for these kinds of horrendous crimes against our children," Medrano said.For years, the California Department of Justice and the coroner's office tried to identify the baby, but they had no luck.Technological advances created a breakthrough in the case last year."We were able to create a list of potential siblings or parents of the victim," Medrano said. "That approach helped us to identify the probable father of the infant in this case."The body of another infant, Kato Allen Perez, was also located. A picture taken after his birth in Merced County was the only one available.Authorities are still searching for the three other babies' bodies.They didn't elaborate on how they connected Perez to the murders but believe he is their suspect."Today we are announcing charges against Paul Perez for the serial murder of five of his own children, all babies," says Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.Perez was at the Kern State Valley Prison and just days away from being released. Now he faces life in prison or even the death penalty.He's expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.Detectives say at the moment they will not be discussing the infant's mother or mothers.