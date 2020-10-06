Montgomery County man charged in death of 10-month-old daughter

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County announced Tuesday the arrest of a man on charges related to the death of his 10-month-old daughter.

According to officials, police were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Germantown Road, in Lower Providence Township, on Saturday at about 10:40 p.m. following a 911 call about an unresponsive baby.

Upon arrival, they found Zara Scruggs, the unresponsive infant, and her father, 29-year-old Austin Stevens.



The 10-month-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center Montgomery where she died just after midnight.

A search warrant of Stevens' phone showed that he had conducted multiple Google searches for nearly an hour before calling 911, authorities said. Subjects included "If baby stop breathing," "What if you don't hear baby heart or beat," "My baby isn't breathing," and "How do you know if a baby is dead."

Stevens also conducted social media and text conversations with two women during this time that were not related to the baby's condition, investigators said.

According to authorities, an autopsy on the baby determined that Zara Scruggs was the victim of a sexual assault.

"This case is deeply disturbing. It is hard to imagine this child's death being any more traumatic: sexual assault on an infant, followed by inaction by the father to save her life, led to her death," said Steele.

Investigators say Stevens was an assistant coach for the Lower Providence Warriors football team.

Anyone with information about other acts of abuse connected to Stevens should call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower providence townshipcrimebaby animalsfather chargedchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crowd limits increased for most of Pa.; guidelines under review in Philly
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
NJ judge opens up to GMA about son's killing
Outlaw: Police have 'foot on the gas' as Philly reaches 364th homicide
Teen's ex-boyfriend charged in her murder
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
Show More
Police ID Lowe's employee shot and killed in parking lot
Woman claims she was raped inside behavioral health center
Woman critically injured after man throws chemical in her face: Police
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
1 officer per shift in Delco borough has chief, residents worried
More TOP STORIES News