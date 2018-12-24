Father charged with DUI after wife, 3 children injured in California crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Father arrested after wife, three children are injured in drunk driving crash

FRESNO, Calif. (WPVI) --
A possible drunk driving crash landed three kids and their mother in the hospital while their father went to jail.

Police say officers found their SUV rolled up an embankment just off Highway 180 in Fresno, California at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Based on tire tracks, they believe the father veered off the road at a high speed and crashed up the hill.

Paramedics took the three young children, including an infant, and their mother to a hospital.
Officers say 27-year-old Donovan Yang was arrested for two felony DUI charges and felony child endangerment.

He was also transported to the hospital with a police escort to receive treatment for his injuries.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashchild endangermentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Washington
Man shoots friend after dispute in Wissinoming
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Game day dream comes true for Eagles fan in hospice
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
AccuWeather: From Wet To Windy Christmas Eve
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Show More
Marine surprises little brother during Hershey hockey game
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Car, tractor trailer collide in Deptford Twp.; 2 hurt
More News