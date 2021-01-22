child shot

Father facing charges in accidental fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have charged the father of a 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed inside a home on Wednesday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of Bouvier Street.

Police say officers found the girl lying in a back bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her head.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, at the time of the shooting, the girl's brother and cousin, both minors, were inside the residence with no adult supervision.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

On Thursday, the district attorney's office announced charges against the girl's father, 39-year-old Blake Davis, in connection with the unintentional shooting.

Davis is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, of corruption of minors, recklessly endangering another person and illegal firearms violations.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the Davis family for the terrible loss of a beloved child. This tragedy was 100% preventable. Kids should not be allowed unsupervised access to firearms, period. We can hold both that a father has suffered a horrific tragedy, and that he is also criminally responsible for this loss," District Attorney Krasner said. "As a community, we must also come together to ensure that the two other children found in this residence are able to heal and grow beyond the trauma inflicted on them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
9-year-old girl dies after she was shot in head in North Philadelphia
Father faces additional charges in death of 2-year-old son
2 boys struck by gunfire on Christmas night in Philadelphia
Vigil held for 14-year-old gunned down in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach: sources
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
3 dead, several hurt in multiple shootings across Philadelphia
Federal ban on evictions extended through March
Police, FBI investigating after shots fired into Democratic committee office
Camden County planning to increase vaccinations
Local health leaders say COVID vaccine demand outweighs supply
Show More
Pa. woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
The story behind Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens
Ardmore radio host among those pardoned by Trump
More TOP STORIES News