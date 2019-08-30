Father, friend charged after boy's death on Philadelphia's Broad Street Line

Aden Devlin, 7, was walking between two subway cars, selling candy when he fell and was run over near the Allegheny station back in September of 2018.
Jahras Edwards is in police custody. He was on the run after being charged with the murder of Aden Devlin.
Police arrested Aden's father, Troy Devlin, on Saturday. They say he left the boy unsupervised and was profiting from the child's sale of candy.
The father is now charged with manslaughter and other offenses.
Family friend Jahras Edwards was with Aden when he died. He is facing murder charges but remains at large.
(NOTE: The district attorney's office said Thursday night that Edwards was in custody, but issued a correction on Friday that he remains at large).
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says both are responsible for Aden Devlin's death.
Krasner's office says both adults "put the little boy to work for their benefit."
"(Aden) should not have been put to work for the benefit of adults entrusted with his welfare, and he should not have been put to work on a moving subway car without adult supervision, let alone moving between cars while the subway was in motion," said Krasner's office.