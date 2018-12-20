EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4934831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viewer Video: Multi-alarm fire in Camden, New Jersey on December 20, 2018. (Courtesy: Ed Hutchinson)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4934594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple injuries in Camden house fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 20, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4934524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homes damaged in Camden fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 20, 2018.

A police officer, a firefighter, and six others have been injured in a multi-alarm fire in Camden, New Jersey.The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday on the 900 block of Cedar Street.Flames were showing from two homes when firefighters arrived to the scene.Neighbor Ed Hutchinson captured the flames coming from the back and front of one of the homes.Margarita Alonso said her sister heard knocking on her window. It was a neighbor whose home was on fire.Alonso said the neighbor handed his newborn baby to her sister."He said, 'Here grab the baby.' On top of the porch, he handed the baby to my sister. My sister was in shock," Alonso said.The 3-month-old baby is safe, she said.Alonso said the man then ran out of his home only to discover his 3-year-old child was not outside."He ran back upstairs, grabbed the little 3-year-old girl. When they came down, he burned his legs," Alonso said.Alonso said the man's dog died in the fire.She said her sister, who is a cancer survivor, lost everything after her caught on fire, too. Alonso said her family had just celebrated her nephew coming back home from the Army."We need help. My sister is homeless right now. She lost everything. My neighbor's lost everything," Alonso said.Officials say the two-alarm fire reached a total of six homes, leaving four of them uninhabitable.Officials say a Camden County Metro officer was injured in the fire. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital. A firefighter battling the fire suffered an injury to the hand.Three adults and three children who made it out of the burning home were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.All injuries are said to be minor and everyone is expected to be OK.The fire has been placed under control and a cause is under investigation.------