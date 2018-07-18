"Oh my God. His grandchildren are going to miss him," said Ann Spencer, wife of the victim. "He was a good pop-pop."Ann Spencer is talking about her husband Sean Spencer. He was killed early this morning outside their family home in Wilmington, Delaware.It was just before 3 a.m. when one of Spencer's adult children was leaving for work and was confronted by a man with a gun.A struggle ensued and Sean heard the commotion and ran outside to help his son, but as his son dashed back into the home the gunman opened fire.50-year-old Spencer was hit and critically wounded. He died a short time later at the hospital.Mrs. Spencer can't come to grips with what happened."My son was going to work. The kid can't even go to work," said Ann Spencer. "My family is doing positive things, you know. My son was going to work at 10 minutes to 3 in the morning and comes out to a gun in his face."Sean Spencer is being remembered as a devoted family man who loved spending time with his three children and four grandchildren.Family members also say he was always willing to help neighbors fix a leak, or make a repair."When they wanted or needed anything done, he was there for you. He was a good guy and that's why it hurts so bad," said Melanie Tolson, Sean's cousin.Meanwhile, Ann says it was love at first sight when they met in 1986.They were married three years later, and have been inseparable ever since."I am going to miss him so much. I am going to miss my best friend," said Ann. "It is sad what they are doing with those guns and the kids with all these guns. It's sad."