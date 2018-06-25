Father killed in front of daughters at California campground, other shootings reported

EMBED </>More Videos

Father camping shot and killed. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CALABASAS, Calif. --
A father was killed in front of his two young daughters inside their tent at a California campground early Friday morning.

Authorities say Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was camping with his daughters, ages 2 and 4, at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas when he was shot in the upper body.

Friends and family say Beaudette died doing what he loved - enjoying the outdoors with his daughters. His wife did not accompany them on the trip because she was studying for an exam. The couple was planning to move soon to Northern California for new jobs.

As the investigation continues, other people who have been shot at while at the same park are coming forward and questioning whether the shootings are related.

Meliss Tatangelo was camping with her boyfriend in January 2017 at the park when she heard a loud noise in the middle of the night. She discovered a bullet hole in the back of her car. She reported the shooting to authorities, who examined the bullet hole and retrieved the bullet.

There are reports of other shootings at the park, including a man being shot there in 2016. Another man says his car was hit by a gunshot around 4:30 a.m. last Monday.

Investigators say they are aware of the other shooting reports, but say at this time there is no evidence to connect them.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencecampingu.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News