Father of 3 gunned down in Overbrook

A father of three young girls is gunned down right outside his own home, now his mother wants answers.Gigi Jenkins is honest when she talks about her only son, Tyree."He wasn't no angel or you know but he didn't hurt nobody you know he was very respectful," she said.On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, Gigi says the 31-year-old had just come home from work."I told him, 'Tyree there's food there on the kitchen table.'"But instead of eating, Tyree told her he'd be right back."I'll be right back, 3 minutes later heard the gunshots," added Gigi.Tyree was shot in broad daylight at 11:32 a.m. at 63rd and Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.He died at the hospital the next morning."Somebody knows something, you know they know. It is right in the neighborhood," said Gigi.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.Gigi says what hurts the most are her granddaughters growing up without their dad."She took me at the end of her birthday party with a balloon in her hand and wanted to send it up to her dad. It shouldn't be like that. She's three, it just breaks my heart," said Gigi.------