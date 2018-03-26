Father of allegedly bullied child charged with threatening school via social media

Paul Chapman (Cook County Sheriff)

LYONS, Ill. --
A man was arrested Friday in connection with social media threats against an Illinois elementary school.

Paul Chapman was identified by officials as the father of a student at the school.

Chapman allegedly posted threats against Robinson Elementary School because he was angry after his child was bullied, officials said.

Five schools were placed on soft lockdown, but officials said that there was never any immediate danger to students or staff.

Chapman was arrested Friday and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediaschool threatu.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News