Father of Chester County athlete killed in accidental shooting calls for peace, love

COATSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pain and suffering can take many forms, but often it's crystal clear.As any loving parent would, Daryl Perry Sr. did his best to hold it together Tuesday as he mourned the death of his 18-year-old son."The last words I heard from my son is, 'Dad, that I'll be back. I love you, and I'll be back.' I will never see my son again," said Perry.Daryl Perry Jr. died at the hospital Sunday after what his father described as an accidental shooting while at a house gathering with friends on Saturday in Coatesville, Chester County.The incident happened in a home on the 300 block of Community Lane.Perry says his son was shot in the head as some in the home toyed around with guns."The young man that accidentally shot my son loved my son, and I know every one of them that was there loved each other. He was one of the ones that brought my son to the hospital," Perry said.Coatesville police and one of the agencies investigating the shooting have made one arrest, officials confirmed.Dapree Bryant, 20, was taken into custody on weapons-related charges.Bryant is a well-known athlete playing both basketball and football at Coatesville High School.Perry says as hard as it may be to believe, he holds no ill will towards the 20-year-old.Perry's son was also a star athlete who most recently attended Lincoln University with aspirations to transfer to Virginia State to play football.He was also a new father.The violence that has touched this close community has brought about support and hope for peace, rather than anger and in turn more bloodshed."This hurts. We're a small city. This hurts," said 2nd Ward Councilman Donald Folks.Police have said this investigation is ongoing.It's unclear if more charges will follow. A vigil is scheduled to take place at Palmer Park in Coatesville on Sunday at 2 p.m.