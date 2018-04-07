U.S. & WORLD

Father of missing Tenn. boy with autism charged with homicide

According to investigators, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. --
A Tennessee father has been charged with homicide days after his 5-year-old son with autism was reported missing.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. Joe was reported missing in the early morning hours of April 4.

Despite Daniels' arrest, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said Saturday morning that Joe's body had not yet been located.

Daniels told WKRN-TV that his son had walked away from his home in the past, and early sightings and scent trails led authorities to initially believe that Joe may have once again left the home on his own.

The child's disappearance spurred a massive search-and-rescue operation that brought out hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers.

"Though this news is profoundly disappointing, we are grateful for the volunteers who gave time and resources this week to help search for Joe Clyde. That work will continue by law enforcement today, so we might provide a small degree of closure of his family and friends," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook Saturday morning.

Daniels has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and has been booked into Dickson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
