Father of slain SC student with NJ ties: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'

A campus is in mourning after the murder of a 21-year-old New Jersey native killed near the University of South Carolina.Samantha Josephson, who grew up in Mercer County, was found dead in a field Saturday one day after she disappeared.Tonight, her family and friends remembered her for how she lived, not how she died."I can't tell you how painful this is," said Samantha's father, Seymour Josephson.Standing before a crowd of Samantha's friends and classmates at the University of South Carolina, Seymour Josephson spoke about his daughter's final moments."Samantha was by herself she had no chance!" he said.The 21-year-old was last seen getting into his car, that she may have believed was an Uber.It turned out that suspected killer, Nathaniel Rowland, was no Uber driver. Police said his vehicle had the child lock activated so she couldn't get out.Her body was found by hunters 70 miles outside of Columbia.Josephson's father warning students at Sunday's vigil to never travel alone."She absolutely had no chance in this, but if there's someone else in the car, there's actually a chance," he said. "The last words she said to me over FaceTime on Thursday was that I was her person, and that she loved me, and that she could truly be herself around me."One by one, her boyfriend and friends shared stories of the Robbinsville, New Jersey native who was bound for law school at Drexel University.Her family says she had come home two weekends ago to attend student acceptance day, and that they're planned surprise visit to see her this weekend on campus, turned to pain and heartache."It sickens us to think that his face was the very last thing my baby girl saw from this earth," her mother, Marci Josephson, said in court Sunday.Hoping to look the man accused of killing their daughter in the eyes, the Josephson's learned in court that Rowland waived his right to appear before a judge. He's charged with murder and kidnapping.His car-- seized by police-- was discovered to have blood and the 21 year old's cell phone inside, but no immediate answers as to why this happened to Samantha.A funeral for Samantha will take place Wednesday, April 3 in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.