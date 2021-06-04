Father of Philadelphia twins, one who fatally shot the other, sentenced

PHILADELPHIA -- The father of twin sons was sentenced Thursday to six to 12 years in prison after one of his sons fatally shot the other by accident.Aleem Gillard, 43, had been showing his two 18-year-old sons and 16-year-old daughter how to use the handgun when Fayaadh Gillard accidently shot his brother, Suhail, in the chest in December 2019, according to prosecutors.Fayaddh Gillard was initially charged in his brother's death but District Attorney Larry Krasner said at the time an investigation showed that while he pulled the trigger, he did not do so with criminal intent.Aleem Gillard pleaded guilty in February to charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Gillard is a felon and previously was convicted four times for illegal gun possession, Chesley Lightsey, supervisor of the district attorney's homicide unit, said in court.Gillard had encouraged his children to play with the gun at this home in the Overbrook neighborhood of Philadelphia, Lightsey said. When the gun went off, Gillard told the children to lie about what happened.Speaking virtually from jail, Gillard apologized to his family and the grandfather of his children, who was at the hearing."At the end of the day, I was dead wrong. I had a firearm, I shouldn't have had a firearm, period. My baby wouldn't be gone, and we wouldn't be meeting like this," Gillard said.Gillard, himself, was shot and injured in 2013, his attorney said, and uses a wheelchair because he is paralyzed.The twin brothers were attending Mastery Charter School's Lenfest Campus as seniors and played on the football team at the time of the shooting.