Father-son duo take on robber at Maryland convenience store

An armed robbery at a Maryland convenience store was thwarted by a father-son duo who didn't hesitate to act.Surveillance video shows the incident inside the 7-Eleven on Wednesday.Paul Shad and his dad Jim were waiting to pay when a man ran in, dropped his gun, picked it up and announced a robbery.As soon as the gunman leaned down to pick up his bag, Paul leaned over to grab the gun, engaging the thief in a life or death struggle."I would fight again. I have a daughter, I have a girlfriend and all I could think about was what if my family was in here right now," Paul said.The gunman then jumped in a car and sped away.Jim Shad then got into his truck and gave chase, forcing him into an alley where police arrested the man.The local police chief is now calling the father-son crime fighters real life heroes.