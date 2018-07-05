U.S. & WORLD

Father, son injured in Massachusetts fireworks accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Father, son injured in Massachusetts fireworks mishap. Watch this report from WCVB-TV in Boston from July 4, 2018. (WPVI)

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WPVI) --
Some fireworks at a show in Massachusetts misfired, leaving a father and son injured.

Police say the two were attending a private, and illegal, fireworks display on the beach in Marshfield on Tuesday night.

It's not yet known what went wrong.

The boy suffered burns to both of his legs when a firework exploded next to him, WCVB-TV reports. The father suffered some lacerations.

Thousands of people lined the shore to celebrate the day before Independence Day.

"There's so much of it going on, up and down the coast. From our neighbors to the north to our neighbors to the south, the entire coastline is one giant, private, illegal fireworks display," said Chief Phil Tavares of the Marshfield Police Department.

Tavares said some of the fireworks that are used in these illegal displays are commercial grade.

"It's big stuff going off," he said.

There was no immediate word on if there will be any charges filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfireworks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News