5 killed: Dog park, gas station, porch are scenes for Philly's latest deadly shootings

29-year-old Will Myatt is the latest victim of senseless gun violence in Philadelphia. He was killed by a masked gunman while walking his dog with two children in the 700 block of N 46th St. Thurs. 8:15 pm. A family friend confirmed this photo 215-686-TIPS @6abc pic.twitter.com/4Y9Pv2GNm5 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 21, 2020

Deadly Porch Shooting

Gas Station Murder

Father Killed In Front of Kids

Brewerytown Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA -- Five more people were killed in the city of Philadelphia within a matter of hours Thursday night, including a father leaving a park with his dog and children, a man sitting on his porch, and two people at a gas station.Gunfire claimed the life of a 26-year-old man while he was sitting outside his home in West Philadelphia.It happened in the unit block of North 62nd Street just before midnight Friday.Police said the gunman opened fire from across the street and struck the victim in the back.The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.Police said a 29-year-old male victim was discovered after he called 911 and reported he had been shot at 62nd and Market streets. He was taken to the hospital with a graze wound to his left legNo arrests have been made.Two men were murdered during a shootout in the parking lot of a gas station.It happened on the 6200 block of North Broad Street in the city's West Oak Lane section around 11 p.m.Police said a 29-year-old man was found lying by the gas pumps suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police also found a 50-year-old man near the car wash. He had been shot in the thigh. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Two guns were found at the scene, along with at least 28 shell casings from three different guns.Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting who was leaving a dog park with his children in West Philadelphia.It happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of North 46th Street.Police said 29-year-old Will Myatt was shot multiple times in the chest.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said Myatt was coming out of a park with his dog and two young children, ages 3 and 9, when a masked gunman approached and shot him. The suspect then fled the scene.No arrests have been made.A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a shooting in the Brewerytown section.Philadelphia police were called to the 1400 block of North Etting Street around 7:48 p.m. Thursday for the report of a person with a gun.Arriving officers found two people lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds.Police said 40-year-old Melanie Raye was shot in the torso. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.A 35-year-old man was shot once in the head. He is listed in critical condition.Two weapons were recovered but no arrests have been made.