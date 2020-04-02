Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead proceeds go toward medical supplies in COVID-19 battle

A new bobblehead could also help doctors and nurses dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

It's of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's considered the nation's top COVID-19 expert. He's the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He frequently provides insight during White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum plans to donate $5 for every Fauci bobblehead sold.

The money will support an effort to get more medical supplies in hospitals.

The bobbleheads are currently available for pre-sale and will likely be shipped in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News