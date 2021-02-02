FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

By Mike Balsamo and Terry Spencer, Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded Tuesday morning while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The suspect was also killed during the standoff in which he barricaded himself inside a home, said FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock.


Two of the wounded agents were taken to hospitals to be treated and were in stable condition, Leverock said, adding that the names of the deceased agents will not be released immediately.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video. The agents had arrived to serve a federal search warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children, Leverock said.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.


The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

___

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridashootingfbiinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow Showers Linger Today
Winter storm blankets Philadelphia in snow
Lehigh Valley billionaire buying SpaceX flight, 1 seat up for grabs
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Philly police search for missing 10-year-old boy
Whiteout conditions in Lehigh Valley, disaster emergency in Pa.
Show More
Philly residents reminded to shovel after snow stops or possibly get fined
Snow creates trouble for drivers in Montgomery County
NJ still under state of emergency; vaccine mega-sites remain closed
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
More TOP STORIES News