Jussie Smollett update: FBI, DOJ reviewing case, President Donald Trump tweets

"FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!," Trump tweeted.
Meanwhile, Smollett's attorneys may be back in court Thursday morning to file a motion to erase all of the charges from his record.
All 16 felony disorderly conduct counts against Smollett for allegedly lying to police were dropped Tuesday in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.
ABC7 sat down with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who defended her office's decision to drop all charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.
WATCH: Kim Foxx defends office's decision in Jussie Smollett case
Foxx said that the practice of dropping charges in exchange for community service and restitution is not uncommon for the Class 4 felonies that Smollett was charged with.
RELATED: I-TEAM: What's inside CPD's Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Even as Foxx said Smollett received no special treatment, officials in her office were circulating a memo, which has been confirmed by the I-Team, asking Cook County prosecutors for examples of cases like where charges were dropped under circumstances similar to Smollett's.
"Nobody is in trouble, we are just looking for further examples," the email read, in part.
Emanuel on Smollett: 'This is making fools of all of us'
Smollett attorney: 'He was a victim of a crime'
Foxx said the dropped charges do not mean Smollet was exonerated. She said based on the facts and the evidence that were presented in the charging decision her office believed that they could prove Smollett guilty
"We do this every day," Foxx said. "This is consistent in what we do in alternative prosecution.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: Texts shed light on why State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself
Meanwhile, federal authorities are trying to figure out why the charges were dropped completely. A spokesperson for the FBI's Chicago office declined to comment.
Smollett's attorneys are expected to be back in court at 9 a.m. for the expungement motion.
The ABC7 I-Team has obtained the CPD investigative file for the Jussie Smollett case. Click below to read the files.
READ: CPD SMOLLETT CASE FILES:
CASE FILES PART 1
CASE FILES PART 2
CPD released those records in response to a Freedom of Information Act request Wednesday morning, not realizing that the records were part of a judge's order from Tuesday to seal all criminal records related to the case, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Once the department was made aware that the records were part of the judge's order to seal, they stopped the release of any other documents.
