FBI executing search warrant at A.C. mayor's home

EMBED >More News Videos Video of fight involving Atlantic City mayor released. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5pm on November 29, 2018.

Federal agents are searching the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam.Action News is on the scene as agents were seen entering Gilliam's home Monday morning.An FBI spokesperson confirms agents are executing a search warrant, but no other details were released.This comes days after prosecutors said they will not pursue criminal charges against Gilliam and Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy in regards to a brawl last month outside the Golden Nugget Casino.It's not clear why the two went toe-to-toe with a group, that also involved women, but it was all caught on camera.There is no word at this time on whether the raid is connected to this incident.------