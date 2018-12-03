FBI executing search warrant at A.C. mayor's home

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) --Federal agents are searching the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam.
Action News is on the scene as agents were seen entering Gilliam's home Monday morning.
An FBI spokesperson confirms agents are executing a search warrant, but no other details were released.
This comes days after prosecutors said they will not pursue criminal charges against Gilliam and Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy in regards to a brawl last month outside the Golden Nugget Casino.
It's not clear why the two went toe-to-toe with a group, that also involved women, but it was all caught on camera.
There is no word at this time on whether the raid is connected to this incident.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps