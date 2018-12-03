FBI executing search warrant at Atlantic City mayor's home

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI searches home of Atlantic City mayor. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 3, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY --
Federal agents searched the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. on Monday, but authorities were tight-lipped about what prompted the raid.

Agents in dark blue FBI windbreakers carried white cardboard boxes out of the house, which is about a mile from Atlantic City's casinos. Earlier they removed a computer and a printer, stashing the items in dark sport utility vehicles.
EMBED More News Videos

Search warrant at A.C. mayor's home. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on December 3, 2018.



Outside the home, FBI agent Jessica Weisman said, "We are here in an official capacity, executing a search warrant. That's all we can say."

IRS agents also were on the scene, a spokesman for the service's criminal investigations unit said Monday.

A phone message was left with Gilliam seeking comment on the investigation.

Gilliam, a Democrat, is in his first year as mayor. The former two-term city councilman defeated Republican incumbent Don Guardian in November 2017 in a contentious election marked by allegations of voter fraud by Guardian.

EMBED More News Videos

Video of fight involving Atlantic City mayor released. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5pm on November 29, 2018.



In April, a judge threw out a criminal complaint against Gilliam over the alleged theft of a $10,000 check from the Atlantic City Democratic Committee. The committee had accused Gilliam and a former campaign manager of unlawful taking when Gilliam deposited the committee's $10,000 check into his campaign account.

Gilliam said it was a mistake and later returned the money.

Last month, Gilliam and several other people were involved in an early morning fight outside an Atlantic City casino that was caught on surveillance video.

Local prosecutors announced last week they wouldn't file criminal charges, though citizen's complaints filed against Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy were pending in municipal court.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsFBIsearchraidAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police ID 3 bodies found wrapped in blankets, $60K reward offered
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-495
Suspect charged after body found in blood-soaked carpet
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Schedule for George H.W. Bush's funeral events this week
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Massive rat chases NY subway agent out of station booth
2 vehicles sought after man struck, killed in Rhawnhurst
Show More
Police: Woman stabbed 16 times, attacker dies at hospital
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain
Killer escapes Oklahoma jail by posing as own cellmate
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
More News