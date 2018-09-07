FBI joins the insect heist investigation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It has been two weeks now since the display cases at the terrarium in Philadelphia's Insectarium were pilfered, almost picked clean.
An estimated 7,000 creatures are missing. Rare insects, lizards, spiders, and some of them venomous.
Last week, Action News reported on the theft, in what police say was likely an inside job.
Stolen, police say by once trusted employees, the ones captured here on surveillance video during the heist.
Police say the arrests of at least 4 of them are imminent.
Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Dennis Rosenbaum said, "We have recovered some of the items, and the investigation is ongoing. Partners in the federal agencies have joined us that due to the fact some of them are evidence of cases, ongoing cases that they had recovered and were storing here while those cases were going through the system."
The estimated value of the stolen creatures is $50,000.
School children by the hundreds have poured in here for educational sessions. With 90% of the exhibit animals gone, the effect on the Insectarium has been devastating.
Four employees have been laid off - all because of greed.
Dr. John. Cambridge of the Philadelphia Insectarium said, "They took so many and unless they are opening up their own museum that we all are going to be excited to hear about, it would be impossible provide the right maintenance for them. So I almost hope some of them were sold at this point."
Friday word comes that the FBI is entering the investigation.
"We had eight tarantellas that we were holding as evidence for a smuggling trial that was going to be happening. So yeah, when some creatures are intercepted at a port of entry and someone is found to be importing them without the proper authority, we can be one of the institutions that hold them before they prosecute or whatever else they are going to do," added Dr. Cambridge.
Police hope to make some formal arrests in the next several days.
