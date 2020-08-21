FBI offers $25K reward in string of Pennsylvania pharmacy robberies

FBI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of suspects wanted for a string of pharmacy robberies in two states.The FBI's Baltimore and Philadelphia Field Offices says the suspects are responsible for a dozen pharmacy robberies in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The robberies occurred from late 2019 to mid-2020.The FBI says the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.According to the FBI, the suspects, dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks, and gloves, use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs.Authorities said they primarily stole Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.The FBI did not release any further details.Anyone with information concerning these suspects is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).