FBI agents carrying out 'court authorized' activity at Local 98 HQ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were seen carrying out "court-authorized law enforcement activity" inside the Local 98 headquarters on Friday.

The agents were seen going in and out of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 offices in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section, but it was not immediately clear why.



This is not the first time the union has been under federal investigation.

The union presidents, other members and City Councilman Bobby Henon are currently awaiting their trial in a series of allegations ranging from bribery to embezzlement.

Union leader John Dougherty is accused of bribing the councilman to buy influence on the council.

Dougherty and other members were indicted last year after a long-standing investigation that also saw raids at the union headquarters and homes of members.

Dougherty and Henon deny any wrongdoing over the years.
