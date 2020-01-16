child abduction

FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team helps in child abduction cases

NOTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When it comes to a child abduction, experts say a quick response is key.

FBI agents were in Northfield, New Jersey talked Thursday about the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team or "CARD" team.

CARD team members provide on-the-ground investigative, technical and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement.

Agents say it helps to enhance the effort to find a child by giving a specific surge of manpower during the most critical time period following an abduction.

The FBI's CARD program was created in 2005.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic countycrimechild abductionfbi
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Bodycam video shows moment officers rescue kidnapped girl in Texas
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change to bring snow
Photo shows initialed belt handled by suspected serial killer
Pa. cell phone bill stirs controversy due to last-minute change
Hard Rock boss: Atlantic City 'going in wrong direction'
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Pres. Trump impeachment
Another Philadelphia school is dealing with asbestos
Show More
Sex assault charges against Philly police officer dismissed
Police identify body found in Olney trash can
Second child dies from flu complications in NJ this season
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
Family accused of locking kids in cages in Alabama
More TOP STORIES News