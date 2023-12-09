More children may be getting sick from recalled applesauce pouches, FDA says

The FDA announced the number of kids with symptoms of lead poisoning potentially linked to the pouches has increased to 64.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the number of children with symptoms of lead poisoning potentially linked to recalled applesauce pouches has increased to 64. The children are under the age of six.

The FDA previously recalled three products and said cinnamon may be the source of the lead contamination. The agency now says a company in Ecuador called Negasmart supplied the cinnamon.

According to the FDA, Ecuadorian authorities reported the cinnamon had higher levels of lead than allowed in that country.

The FDA also says it has conducted an on-site inspection of the facility in Ecuador and ingredient sample collection is underway. The recalled fruit products include pouches of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce. They were sold at the Dollar Tree, on Amazon and in other online outlets.

Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said. Children who have fallen ill reported headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, but often kids may show no symptoms.

Lead exposure can lead to serious learning, cognitive and behavior problems. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.