Coronavirus: Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19, department says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- The infant daughter of FDNY firefighter Jerel La Santa has died of coronavirus, according to the FDNY Hispanic Society.

Jay-Natalie La Santa was 5 months old.

"My baby girl was so beautiful," her mother, Lindsey La Santa, said.

The FDNY said La Santa was appointed to the title of firefighter less than a year ago, in November of 2019.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the La Santa family during this tragic time," the department said in a statement.
