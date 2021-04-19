FDR Park set to host Earth Day Celebration, PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For generations, FDR Park has been South Philadelphia's backyard, known as The Lakes, but a hidden gem for the rest of the region.That's no more.The pandemic has brought record crowds to FDR and this year it will host the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show.With picnic areas, ball fields, tennis courts and a skateboard park set among 350 acres of lakes and meadows, FDR is popular both for recreation (fishing is big here) and for respite from the urban bustle just the park's perimeters, with all kinds of birds and wildlife to see.You can also explore the American Swedish Historical Museum, one of the original buildings from when the park hosted the nation's Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1926.The city has a master plan to revitalize the park and is always looking for volunteers to help keep it clean. Special Earth Day activities are planned for April 22-25.1500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 191451900 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145215-389-1776