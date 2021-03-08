PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a threat at the federal courthouse in Center City Philadelphia.
Market Street is shut down between 6th and 7th streets amid reports of a suspicious device found there.
Police are leading an evacuation of the building as a precaution.
We do not have any more detail about whether the tip police received has been substantiated.
Federal courthouse in Center City Philadelphia evacuated after threat
