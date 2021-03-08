Federal courthouse in Center City Philadelphia evacuated after threat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a threat at the federal courthouse in Center City Philadelphia.

Market Street is shut down between 6th and 7th streets amid reports of a suspicious device found there.

Police are leading an evacuation of the building as a precaution.

We do not have any more detail about whether the tip police received has been substantiated.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
