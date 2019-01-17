Federal loans available for Overbrook apartment fire victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Thursday is the first day victims of a massive apartment fire in Overbrook can apply for federal help.
The loan outreach center is open until 7 p.m. to help anyone in need.
The office is at the Haddington Library on the 400 block of North 65th Street.
Governor Tom Wolf secured the disaster declaration for anyone impacted by the fire that tore through Overbrook Gardens on December 10.
Renters, homeowners and business owners can apply for low-interest loans.
The money comes from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For more information about the assistance available, loan applications can also be downloaded here.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application ( ELA) via the SBA's secure website. at https:// disasterloan.sba.gov/ ela.
Completed applications should be returned to the local DLOC or mailed to U.S. Small Business
Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 15, 2019. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is Oct. 15, 2019.
