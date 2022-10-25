Man charged with murder in shooting death of FedEx coworker in Tinicum Twp.

Police said when the suspect did not receive a positive performance evaluation, he retaliated.

According to police, the suspect fatally shot a longtime FedEx employee at a distribution center in Tinicum Twp., Pennsylvania earlier on Friday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with murder after officials say he shot and killed a coworker at a FedEx distribution center near the Philadelphia's airport earlier this month.

According to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Keith Lamont Blount, 59, of Philadelphia, is charged in connection with the October 7 murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51, of Levittown.

Blount has been charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, third-degree murder and related firearms charges.

He is also charged with multiple counts of assault on a law enforcement officer in connection with his arrest by Philadelphia police officers.

Stollsteimer said Masciulli had been a FedEx employee for 28 years.

"...He had been assigned to evaluate the readiness of a fellow employee to become a driver for FedEx. When the defendant did not receive a positive evaluation, he decided to retaliate in the worst way possible. In committing this senseless act..." Stollsteimer said.

Following the shooting, Blount allegedly fired at Philadelphia police officers.

He was taken into custody on October 7 near 10th and Westmoreland streets in North Philadelphia.

"His actions are reprehensible. We will work to ensure that he is held responsible to the full extent of the law," said Stollsteimer.