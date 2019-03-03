Feds charge suspect after woman's body found in trunk of car in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect tied to a Boston kidnapping case was arrested in Delaware. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019.

BOSTON (WPVI) --
A man who was arrested in Delaware after a Massachusetts woman's body was found in the trunk of his car now faces a federal charge.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced Sunday that federal prosecutors would be taking the lead in the case against Louis D. Coleman III. Lelling said the charge of kidnapping, resulting in death would make the 32-year-old Coleman eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Jassy Correia, a 23-year-old who lived in Lynn, Massachusetts, was last seen on Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub.

Coleman was later identified as a suspect and his apartment was searched by police in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to Lelling, after Coleman was pulled over Thursday by Delaware state police he said words to the effect of "she's in the trunk."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimepolicekidnapping
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
Snow emergencies declared across the region
Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey due to snow
PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike announce restrictions due to snow
People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again
New Jersey State Police announces travel restrictions due to snow
Amtrak announces cancellations due to snowstorm
Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol
Show More
Child dies after being pulled from hotel pool in Delaware County
22-year-old man critical after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia
Newspaper: $600,000 fine imposed on nursing home after outbreak
Roads are dry for now, but snow is heading our way
Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park
More News