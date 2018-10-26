CAMDEN, N.J. --Federal agents have arrived at Senator Cory Booker's office in Camden, New Jersey after a suspicious package addressed to the New Jersey senator was found in Florida.
It has not been confirmed if the intercepted package was addressed to his Camden office.
Meanwhile, NYPD units responded to a post office on West 52nd Street in Manhattan where a suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was found.
Earlier, the package addressed to Booker was recovered at or near Opa-locka, Florida,
The postal facility in Opa-locka has emerged as a focal point for investigators trying to track down the sender of the suspected mail bombs, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.
It's one of the postal centers the packages may have moved through and the Miami-Dade police bomb squad swept the facility at the request of the FBI as a precautionary measure.
Investigators were led to south Florida in part by forensic evidence obtained from the packages and from US Postal Service images of mail that is processed through their facilities.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would campaign in New York and Connecticut despite two post offices in Delaware intercepting suspicious packages addressed Biden on Thursday.
Law enforcement officials also seized three more suspicious packages Thursday and said they were similar to crude suspected pipe bombs sent to George Soros, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder.
Another was addressed to Robert De Niro, an outspoken Democratic supporter, and sent to a Manhattan address associated with the actor. De Niro is calling on people to vote in light of the series of bombs mailed to targets of right-wing anger.
In a statement released by his publicist on Friday, the actor says "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People must vote!"
None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.
