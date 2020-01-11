society

10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope of cash in Alabama Target

An Alabama mother says her son learned a lesson in integrity and empathy when he returned an envelope of lost cash to its rightful owner.

Parisa Dudley said her 10-year-old son Foster found a bank envelope with $900 at a Target in Hoover, Alabama, last weekend. Inside, it had a receipt from a local credit union and a woman's name and signature, the mother wrote on Facebook.

Parisa said when her son first found the cash, he asked if they could keep it, but she asked him how he would feel if he was in the woman's shoes.

Foster quickly answered, "Mom, we have to find her and give it back."

Parisa said it took two days for the store manager and local police to track down Verdina Ball. When they did, Foster was there to return the money to her.

Photos posted to Parisa's social media show Ball hugging Foster with a smile.

As an added bonus, Foster was given a $100 Target gift card for his kindness!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocietygood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Dr. Fauci surprises Swarthmore students during virtual graduation
Key employees in NJ could be laid off without more federal funds
Jersey shore businesses are adapting Memorial Day weekend
Pennsylvanians experience first days of temporary cocktails to-go
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News