Operation Varsity Blues

Felicity Huffman reports to Dublin prison to serve 14-day sentence for college admissions scandal

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Actress Felicity Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Tuesday to begin serving her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college admissions scandal, co-stars say

"Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," her representative said.

The Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud for paying $15,000 to a consultant to boost her older daughter's SAT score.

She will serve the remainder of her sentence -- one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service -- when she is released.

VIDEO: Leading ladies locked up over the years
EMBED More News Videos

From Zsa Zsa Gabor to the soon to be locked-up Felicity Huffman. Here's a look back at some leading ladies who have done time.

