TRAFFIC STOP

Delaware man charged with weapons charges following traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware man charged following traffic stop: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 6, 2019

Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man on weapons charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Troopers said 20-year-old William Cloak was pulled over in a vehicle that matched the description they were looking for in connection to a domestic situation in Frederica.

Troopers say they smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.

They say they found a stolen handgun.

Cloak was taken into custody and was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newstraffic stopweapons
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC STOP
Police: Driver who crashed into wall was on drugs
Police: 12 people bail out of vehicle during traffic stop in Del.
Dashcam video shows brazen gun battle between police and suspect
Police release bodycam videos of Rowan traffic stop
More traffic stop
Top Stories
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park fire
Suspect sought for multiple assaults in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Colder Monday
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby
Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash
Show More
Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles land in Chicago to take on the Bears
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Man struck by train in Center City
Philadelphia landmarks aglow in Eagles green
More News