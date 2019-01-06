Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man on weapons charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning.Troopers said 20-year-old William Cloak was pulled over in a vehicle that matched the description they were looking for in connection to a domestic situation in Frederica.Troopers say they smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.They say they found a stolen handgun.Cloak was taken into custody and was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.------